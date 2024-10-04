- Double-layered containers have been placed at Faizabad
Friday Oct 04 2024 | 09:33 AM
Shafqat's advice to govt, PTI
Former PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood has advised the Imran Khan-founded party not to hold protests till Oct 17 as "respected personalities" are visiting the nation. At the same time, he said the government should also refrain from introducing "controversial" bills.
Friday Oct 04 2024 | 09:28 AM
WATCH: Route of PTI's convoy from KP to Punjab
Friday Oct 04 2024 | 09:23 AM
When will KP CM Gandapur leave for Islamabad?
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is all set to leave for D-Chowk at 11am along with his convoy, said sources. His convoy will include provincial ministers, MPAs, MNAs, and party workers.
Friday Oct 04 2024 | 09:23 AM
VIDEO: Roads connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi fully sealed off
Friday Oct 04 2024 | 09:19 AM
Pillion-riding banned in Rawalpindi
The local administration has banned pillion-riding riding in Rawalpindi, ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s scheduled rally.
A police spokesperson quoted City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani as saying on Friday that special squads had been deployed to deal with peacebreakers.
“There will be no exception to those who damage public and private property. The miscreants will be identified with the help of surveillance camera footage,” said Hamdani.
The CPO said police would deal strictly with those who disturbed the peace.
Friday Oct 04 2024 | 08:35 AM
VIDEO: What’s happening at the M1 Motorway?
Friday Oct 04 2024 | 08:31 AM
No contact with centre: Barrister Saif
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif denied any contact with the federal authorities. “No formal contact was made by any federal minister.”
“The decision to stage demonstration at D-Chowk remains intact […] The protest will be held at any cost,” Saif added.
Friday Oct 04 2024 | 08:26 AM
Federal authorities in contact with KP CM: sources
Sources have claimed the federal authorities were in contact with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who had announced to lead multiple convoys from Peshawar to attend the PTI’s planned protest at the D-Chowk.
The federal government’s representatives asked the provincial chief executive to postpone the protest as it will coincide with the final day of the Malaysian prime minister’s visit to Pakistan.
The claim was confirmed by provincial minister, Muhammad Zahir Shah, who said that Gandapur was adamant on holding the protest tomorrow.
“Gandapur told the authorities that protest will only be cancelled on Imran Khan’s call," he said while speaking to Geo News.
Friday Oct 04 2024 | 08:23 AM
Khidmat Markaz Centres and driving licence branches closed
Islamabad police has said that all Khidmat Markaz Centres and driving licence branches will also remain closed.
Friday Oct 04 2024 | 08:20 AM
Private schools to remain closed
Citing possible road closure across the federal capital, the private schools' association has announced that the schools will remain closed on Friday as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) plans to hold protest for "judiciary's independence" at D-Chowk.
“Children’s safety is our top priority […] Even today, the students suffered from road blockades,” Waheed Khan, general secretary of private schools’ association, said in a statement issued on late Thursday.