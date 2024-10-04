By: Web Desk

The local administration has banned pillion-riding riding in Rawalpindi, ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s scheduled rally.



A police spokesperson quoted City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani as saying on Friday that special squads had been deployed to deal with peacebreakers.

“There will be no exception to those who damage public and private property. The miscreants will be identified with the help of surveillance camera footage,” said Hamdani.

The CPO said police would deal strictly with those who disturbed the peace.