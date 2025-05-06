King Charles sends 'good wishes' to birthday boy Prince Archie?

King Charles' true feelings were revealed as the monarch once again missed his "darling boy" Prince Harry's son, Prince Archie's sixth birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their firstborn special day in Montecito, away from the royal family.

The Sussexes' children are not familiar with their British roots since their parents exit from the firm in 2020.

Most recently, Harry lost his security case and publicly stated of not bringing his wife and kids to the UK due to threats and concerns.

On the other hand, the Duke of Sussex also expressed his desire to reconcile with his family after making shocking comments about his father's health. The founder of Invictus Games said that he does not know "how much longer my father has."

Amid the ongoing drama, Archie's birthday arrived and fans are curious if the royal family sent a message or a gift to the little Prince.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told the Mirror, "I’m sure Harry and Meghan will make his birthday magical, and Meghan will obviously make it all very pretty and tasteful as well!"

She suggested King Charles would experience "great sadness" due to his estrangement from his grandson, especially on his birthday.

She said, "He always loved Harry – he called him 'darling boy'. And I’m sure he still loves Harry and would love even more to be able to spend time with Archie and Lilibet."

"It would be very nice if the King, and William and Catherine, marked young Archie‘s sixth birthday in some way. After all, it’s not the poor little lad’s fault that all this has happened. So I hope that, either publicly or privately, they do at least send the little boy their good wishes," Jennie stated.