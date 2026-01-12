Jennifer Lawrence opens up about her most demanding film role

Jennifer Lawrence dished on one of the hardest roles of her acting career for which she prepared meticulously.

The 35-year-old actress recently made an appearance at 92NY Kaufmann Concert Hall in New York City on January 7 to promote her new movie Die My Love.

During the onstage Q&A, Jennifer, who won a Golden Globe for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, revealed that preparing for her role in Red Sparrow was the hardest one.

In the 2018 movie, Jennifer portrays Dominika, an ex Russian ballerina turned dangerous spy.

“Well, I mean, technically speaking, Red Sparrow, because I had to learn a Russian accent,” she told the moderator at the event.

For the Hunger Games star, not only learning Russian accent was challenging, but also training her body to learn ballet for the character.

“Part of preparing for Dominika was the physical training with the ballet,” Jennifer explained in a featurette for the movie. “It was something that was on my mind constantly throughout the entire script.”

Jennifer’s ballet choreographer, Kurt Froman, also remarked in the short film, "I worked with Jen six days a week, three hours a day.”

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer also opened up about how strictly she dieted to play Dominika.

“Red Sparrow was the first time that I was really hungry, and disciplined. I can’t be in character as an ex-ballerina and not feel like an ex-ballerina," she told the publisher at the time.