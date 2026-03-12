Leonardo DiCaprio’s private reality TV addiction comes to light

Leonardo Di Caprio is a huge fan of Jersey Shore, revealed Simon Rex.

The 51-year-old spoke about his encounter with the Oscar-winning actor on The Drew Barrymore Show.

During a taping of the programe’s Thursday episode, Drew, asked Simon to confirm whether a series of statements about his life were true or false.

One of them suggested Simon had introduced Leonardo to members of the Jersey Shore cast at a club.

The Red Rocket actor confirmed the story during the segment, explaining that the meeting happened when Leonardo noticed the reality television personalities sitting nearby while they were out in the same venue.

As Drew guessed that the statement was correct, Simon confirmed it.

“That happened, yeah,” former MTV video jockey said on the show.

He then described the encounter, clarifying the Leonardo and him were not close friends but will greet each other when they cross paths.

He said: “I'm not friends with Leo, but I'd say what's up to him.”

Simon Rex then explained he had approached Leonardo Di Caprio while they were both at the club, with members of the Jersey Shore cast sitting at another table nearby.

It is also pertinent to mention that Leonardo Di Caprio is currently witnessing a wave of success as his starrer, One Battle After Another, wins one accolade after another, from different prestigious platforms.