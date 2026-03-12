Nicole Kidman recalls awkward kiss with Alexander Skarsgard: 'Yikes, I'm out'

Nicole Kidman has shared some shocking truths about the making of Big Little Lies.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, the 58-year-old actress revealed how Alexander Skarsgård grossed her out when they locked lips for their HBO show in 2017.

'When Alexander Skarsgård ate a falafel sandwich before we did the scenes in Big Little Lies, I'm like, "No, no, no, Alex," said Nicole. "I'm meant to be into you and kissing you - put away the falafel now."'

She further shared, "I'm sure he did not eat a falafel ever again. I said, "No more falafel. Not before you kiss, not before you make love."'

"I cannot stand bad breath," continued the Babygirl actress. "This is a deal-breaker for me. You could be the most gorgeous, gorgeous guy, and if you came at me with bad breath, I'm like, no."

"If I say, "Breathe on me," and I have to recoil, yikes, I'm out. You could not offer me enough money," Nicola added.



The Scarpetta star added that she was "relieved" when she temporarily lost her sense of smell after COVID-19.

"Finally, I was free," she said.

During the interview, Nicole also named the celebrity who smells the best.

"Rihanna," she shared. "We don't need to unwind it or decipher it, just know that it's all true. It's intoxicating, like I will follow you around."