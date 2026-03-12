Jack Osbourne welcomes fifth child, a daughter named after Ozzy Osbourne

Jack Osbourne has become a dad of five after welcoming a baby girl with Aree Gearhart.

The television personality, 40, and his wife Aree Gearhart announced the birth of their daughter in a joint post on Instagram on March 11.

“Introducing Ozzy Matilda Osbourne,” they wrote along with a black-and-white video of the newborn sleeping on floral sheets. A note card in the clip revealed that the baby was born on March 5 and weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

The baby’s name honours Jack’s late father, veteran rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, who died at 76 in July 2025.

Ozzy Matilda is the second child for Jack and Gearhart, who previously welcomed daughter Maple Artemis Osbourne on July 9, 2022.

Jack is also father to three daughters, including Pearl Clementine, 13, Andy Rose, 10, and Minnie Theodora, 7, whom he shares with his ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

The couple first revealed they were expecting in December 2025 during an interview with The Sun on Sunday, shortly after Jack’s eviction from the reality series I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.

At the time, Jack said the pregnancy had been a welcome source of hope following the death of his father.

“We’re super-excited,” he said, adding that he and Gearhart had been able to share the news with Ozzy before the rock star died.

“I think it’s been partly a healthy distraction, partly healing,” Jack said. “It’s very much taken energy out of the grieving side of things and parked it in a bit more hopefulness.”

Before the baby’s arrival, Jack also spoke about his daughters’ shared love of Taylor Swift, revealing in a 2024 interview with People Magazine that his children were enthusiastic fans who attended the singer’s blockbuster The Eras Tour when it stopped in Los Angeles.