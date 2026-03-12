Egypt Sherrod says she may be having a ‘mid-life crisis’ as she opens up about life changes

Egypt Sherrod is opening up about a potential new chapter and the personal change she’s considering along the way.

In a recent video shared on Instagram, the former HGTV star, 49, joked that she might be experiencing a “mid-life crisis” as she revealed plans to get her first tattoo.

“Hey guys, I don’t know what it is, if I’m about to go through a mid-life crisis or what, but I want a tattoo,” Sherrod said while filming from her closet. “I don’t have any tattoos on my body and I want a tattoo.”

The television personality said she also already has a design in mind. “I want one of a phoenix rising, and I want it to go around my waist and up my back,” she said with a laugh. “I’m ready to do this.”

Sherrod then asked followers to help her find the right artist. “So who is the best tattoo artist? I don’t care, I’ll go anywhere,” she said. “Tag them please. I’m serious. I’m going to take you all on this journey when I get it done too.”

Laughing again at the end of the video, she added, “Don’t talk about me, because I think it is a mid-life crisis, but I’m going to do it.”

The update comes weeks after Sherrod hinted at another big change: a possible return to television following the cancellation of her HGTV series Married to Real Estate, which she hosted with her husband, Mike Jackson.

In the comments of a February Instagram post, fans told Sherrod they missed watching the couple on the show. Responding to one message, she wrote, “GOD is doing a new thing,” and later teased “Soon come! Redirection” when another follower asked about a new show.

Sherrod and Jackson previously revealed that Married to Real Estate had been canceled in a June 2025 Instagram post after returning from a family vacation in the Mediterranean. The cancellation came during a wave of programming changes at HGTV.

Speaking to People Magazine months later, Sherrod said the end of the show marked the start of a new phase for the couple.