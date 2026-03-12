Kylie Jenner reveals how fans 'harassed' her after Kylie Cosmetics launch
The makeup mogul got candid about pressure after Kylie Cosmetics success
Kylie Jenner is recalling how she was harassed after the launch of Kylie Cosmetics in 2015.
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 28-year-old beauty mogul opened up about the early days of her beauty venture and how it took a toll on her mental health.
“It wasn’t very exciting for me for the first year because I was so stressed out that everyone would harass me on Twitter at the time because they couldn’t get a lip kit,” Kylie confessed.
She noted, “I couldn’t handle it because I really wanted to just make everyone happy.”
Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, recalled getting sold out "instantly."
"I remember watching how many people were waiting online for the launch. It was unbelievable,” Kris recounted.
“It was hundreds of thousands of people. You could see it in real time on our analytics system.
Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie shared that she spent half of the money saved to create her brand.
The TV personality noted, “My mom was like, ‘You are going to be left with lots of lip kits in your garage if this doesn’t work out.’ And it wasn’t even a thought that it wasn’t going to work out.”
Kylie's brand has since launched other makeup products, as well as perfume and skincare.
-
Brianna LaPaglia warns Ozempic users: 'You’re all gonna die'
-
Jack Osbourne welcomes fifth child, a daughter named after Ozzy Osbourne
-
Egypt Sherrod says she may be having a ‘mid-life crisis’ as she opens up about life changes
-
Andrea Bocelli offers to introduce Timothée Chalamet to opera after his viral comments
-
Academy Awards 2026 adds more celebrities to presenter lineup
-
Nicole Kidman reveals 'savior film' she watches with daughters
-
Rebecca Gayheart reveals why Eric Dane's AI voice was 'big moment' for him
-
Lord Sear, hiphop radio legend and Shade 45 host, dies at 53