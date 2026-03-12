Kylie Jenner reveals how fans 'harassed' her after Kylie Cosmetics launch

Kylie Jenner says fans ‘harassed’ her after Kylie Cosmetics launch

Kylie Jenner is recalling how she was harassed after the launch of Kylie Cosmetics in 2015.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 28-year-old beauty mogul opened up about the early days of her beauty venture and how it took a toll on her mental health.

“It wasn’t very exciting for me for the first year because I was so stressed out that everyone would harass me on Twitter at the time because they couldn’t get a lip kit,” Kylie confessed.

She noted, “I couldn’t handle it because I really wanted to just make everyone happy.”

Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, recalled getting sold out "instantly."

"I remember watching how many people were waiting online for the launch. It was unbelievable,” Kris recounted.

“It was hundreds of thousands of people. You could see it in real time on our analytics system.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kylie shared that she spent half of the money saved to create her brand.

The TV personality noted, “My mom was like, ‘You are going to be left with lots of lip kits in your garage if this doesn’t work out.’ And it wasn’t even a thought that it wasn’t going to work out.”

Kylie's brand has since launched other makeup products, as well as perfume and skincare.