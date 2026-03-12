Academy Awards 2026 adds more celebrities to presenter lineup

The presenter lineup for the 98th Academy Awards has grown further as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveils another round of stars set to appear onstage at this year’s ceremony.

Among the newly announced presenters are Nicole Kidman, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Rose Byrne, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Ewan McGregor, Wagner Moura, and Sigourney Weaver. Actors Bill Pullman and Lewis Pullman will also appear together as a father-son duo.

They join previously announced presenters, including Will Arnett, Priyanka Chopra, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, Gwyneth Paltrow, Javier Bardem, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, and Maya Rudolph.

Last year’s acting winners, including Adrien Brody, Mikey Madison, Kieran Culkin, and Zoe Saldaña, will also return to present awards during the ceremony.

The show will once again be hosted by Conan O'Brien, marking his second consecutive year as host.

During a March 11 press conference, executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan teased several surprises planned for the broadcast, including major onstage reunions.

Among them will be a reunion of the cast from Bridesmaids, as well as a gathering of stars connected to the Marvel universe.

The ceremony will also feature performances from two Best Original Song nominees. EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will perform Golden from KPop Demon Hunters, while Miles Caton will perform I Lied to You from Sinners.

The 98th Academy Awards will air live on ABC and stream on Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. ET on March 15. This year’s most-nominated film is Sinners with 16 nominations, followed by One Battle After Another with 13.