Jennifer Lopez reveals why she 'stopped everything' after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez confessed that she deliberately put her life on hold to process her split after Ben Affleck divorce.

In an upcoming interview on Nightline, the 56-year-old multihyphenate opened up about pausing everything in her life after filing for divorce from Affleck in 2024.

“I had to stop everything and I took a year off. I canceled tours,” Lopez said of the tumultuous year she and Affleck parted ways.

And the reason behind putting everything on hold was to sit with what was happening instead of running from it.

“I just decided to be home and sit in what had happened without running away from it through work, through another person, through anything — just sit.”

After all this, it was her kids, Emme and Max's, presence that kept her going during the tough time.

“I needed to be home with my kids,” she said of her twins, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, “(Emme and Max were) the priority at that time.”

She added, “I was just at a point where I was like, ‘What is going on with you?’ Because I couldn’t blame anybody else because I don’t think that that’s where the lesson is and so I really wanted to figure myself out.”

For those unversed, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in 2021, 17 years after they called it quits in 2003.