Photo: Angelina Jolie's kids support mother after she makes 'inevitable' future decision

Angelina Jolie is seemingly planning a major future move.

As per the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the mother to six wants to relocate overseas as soon as her twins, Vivienne and Knox, turn 18.

These findings are in line with previous findings that suggested that Jolie has long wanted to live internationally but remained in L.A. due to custody arrangements with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“She never wanted to live in L.A. full time,” one insider told PEOPLE Magazine at the time.

“She’ll be very happy when she’s able to leave Los Angeles.

Now, insiders have claimed that the couple’s older children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh, support their mother and younger siblings if they decide to settle overseas.

"Angie's won the battle with the kids and having the youngest follow her out the door would be heartbreaking for Brad," another source claimed.

However, one Hollywood insider suggested some in the industry might not be surprised by the potential move.

"She hasn't had a hit in years," the insider said of her recent work.

"She has no choice,” they insisted on her relocation plans.