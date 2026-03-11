Barbra Streisand to be honored by Cannes Film Festival

Barbra Streisand will ​be awarded the honorary Palme ‌d'Or at the 79th Cannes Film Festival later this year, the ​organisers said on Wednesday.

Over her ​six-decade career, the American singer-songwriter, actress and filmmaker has starred ⁠in celebrated films including Funny ​Girl (1969), The Way We Were (1973) ​and Yentl (1983), which she also directed and produced, and has won two Academy ​Awards and 10 Grammy ​Awards, among other honors.

"Barbra Streisand has reached ‌the ⁠pinnacle of the entertainment industry like no one before her. But this staggering record pales ​in comparison ​to ⁠her influence on pop culture in the second ​half of the twentieth century," ​the ⁠organisers said in a statement.

Award-winning Korean director Park Chan-wook will preside ⁠over ​the jury of ​this year's film festival in May.