Quentin Tarantino slams Rosanna Arquette for speaking out against 'Pulp Fiction': 'You took the money'

Rosanna Arquette recently criticized the director Quentin Tarantino for using the N-word in his scripts

By Zaid Bin Amir
March 11, 2026
Pulp Fiction director Quentin Tarantino fired back at Rosanna Arquette after the actress denounced his use of the N-word in the crime thriller.

The 62-year-old filmmaker criticized the actress as having a “lack of class” for sharing her criticism after she “took the money." For those unversed, Rosanna played a small role in Pulp Fiction.

“It’s iconic, a great film on a lot of levels,” she told The Times. “But personally, I am over the use of the N-word — I hate it. I cannot stand that [Tarantino] has been given a hall pass. It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy.”

In response to Rosanna's remark, Quentin released a letter on Monday, March 9.

“I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?” he wrote, as per Variety.

“Do you feel this way now? Very possibly,” Quentin continued. “But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor."

"There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues. But it would appear the objective was accomplished," added the director.

