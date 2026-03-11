Neil Young teases new music amid ‘sad and depressing times’

Neil Young is trying to escape all the discord in the world by working on a new album with The Chrome Hearts.

The 80-year-old music legend has penned eight new songs for his next studio project with his backing band.

He admitted it has been bringing him some joy amidst the "sad and depressing" time for his country with his arch-nemesis, US President, Donald Trump at the helm.

The Heart of Gold hitmaker wrote on his Neil Young Archives website: “Folks, I am so hurt for this country.”

“Politics today is sad and depressing for me. I can’t do it anymore. I can go out and demonstrate my feelings about it. We have the worst president in the history of our country. Every day, a bad TV show produced by DJT [Donald Trump] is what we get,” he further penned.

The Old Man rocker continued, “Now, thankfully, once again, I’m in the studio recording a new album with the chrome hearts.

“I love the songs and the feelings of life and love. Music is. So far, we have eight new songs. They make me feel,” Young concluded.

Neil and The Chrome Hearts took aim at Trump, in their most recent collection, 2025's Talkin to the Trees, and on the track Big Crime, on which Young sings: "Don't need no fascist rules. Don't want no fascist school. Don't want soldiers on our streets. There's big crime in DC at the White House."

"No more money on the fascists. The billionaire fascists. Time to blackout the system,” he added.

Young takes direct aim at Trump in the song's blistering final verse.

"NO MORE GREAT AGAIN, NO MORE GREAT AGAIN, There's big crime in DC at THE White House, There's big crime in DC at THE White House, NO MORE GREAT AGAIN,” he sings.

Neil Young has been a persistent critic of Trump's politics and even though the president has attended several of his concerts in the past.

He criticised on his website at the time: "If the fact I think Donald Trump is the worst president in the history of our great country could stop me from coming back, what does that say for Freedom? I love America and its people and its music and its culture."