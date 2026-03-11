Rihanna takes major action after gun attack on her home

Rihanna is reportedly increasing her and her family's security after her house was hit by gunfires.

On March 8, Rihanna and her family were left in shock after her house was struck with 10 gunshots, said to be aimed at her.

Advertisement

Later, the officials arrested a 35-year-old woman, Ivanna Ortiz, on suspicion of firing an assault weapon at the property.

According to a report by Radaronline.com, Rihanna left her Los Angeles home with family and started reviewing her security arrangements, "from an ultra-secure location."

A source compared the Diamonds artist's move to The Godfather Part II crime drama.

The insider told the outlet, "The aftermath was like those scenes from Godfather II when Michael Corleone's house is riddled with bullets, and he flies into a rage before moving his family away."

"After the shock died down, Rihanna started to get very angry. The bullets could have struck her family, and she is now reviewing their security arrangements from an ultra-secure location."

It is pertinent to mention that Rihanna shares her kids, RZA, three, Riot, two, and six-month-old Rocki, with her partner ASAP Rocky.

Days before the attack, the alleged shooter posted a threatening message on her social media account directed towards Rihanna.