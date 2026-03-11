Cardi B says ‘sorry’ after unexpected concert moment with fan

Cardi B had no intention of messing up with one of her fans.

As the rapper immediately offered an apology after accidentally spoiling a fan's hairdo during her Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Houston on March 4.

In a fan-shared clip circulating on social media, the WAP rapper can be seen pouring water on her neck before throwing the half-filled bottle over the crowd leaving one fan's hair wet.

“When you got your hair done yesterday, but Cardi B accidentally throws water on you,” the fan captioned the video.

Though the fan's freshly done hairstyle got messed up, he still called it “WORTH IT.”

As the video reached Cardi's feed, she did not shy away from issuing an apology.

“Sorry friend,” she wrote in the comments section. “I’m mad at myself cause wat happen if you was going to the club after and I just f ur sh up.”

The fan, who had no hard feelings for Cardi, responded, "It’s okay girl. Amazing show.”

This came after Cardi seemingly confirmed the status of her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

When fellow rapper Bia called out the NFL player, Cardi slammed her, "Just because I ain't f***** with my baby daddy, doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy!" she said on stage from the February 15 stop of her tour.