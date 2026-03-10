Real reason Kylie Jenner is limiting Timothee Chalamet's contact with Caitlyn Jenner

Kylie Jenner is said to be keeping her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at a distance from her parent Caitlyn Jenner.

Insiders revealed that Kylie wants to ensure that the different worlds surrounding her romance do not clash too quickly. While Timothee and Caitlyn have met briefly, insiders claim Kylie prefers to introduce the actor into her family circle gradually.

The source told Radar Online, "Timmy and Caitlyn have met briefly, but Kylie is very protective of Timmy."

"She's worried about Caitlyn's MAGA politics and her habit of oversharing private details in the press. This has nothing to do with Caitlyn being transgender," the source added.

Furthermore, Timothee is also known for his involvement in progressive causes and activism, which Kylie Jenner deeply respects. She's said to be cautious about situations where differing political views might create friction.

"Kylie respects that and wants to make sure their worlds mesh slowly," the source noted.

However, Caitlyn Jenner has reportedly called Timothee Chalamet "a great kid and a phenomenal actor."

"I just want my daughter to be happy, and she is," he added.