Miley Cyrus milestone return as ‘Hannah Montana’ promises something else

Miley Cyrus is set to receive a prestigious prize at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards amid her Hannah Montana comeback.

The producers announced that the Flowers hitmaker will be bestowed with the Innovator Award during the ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 26 March.

Meanwhile, Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is set to be released on March 24 and its trailer was officially released on March 10.

Each year, the Innovator Award is presented to an artist who has "impacted both music and global culture throughout their career".

"From her groundbreaking role 20 years ago in (TV series) Hannah Montana, a cultural phenomenon that continues to shape and inspire generations, to her evolution into one of the most fearless, dynamic and influential voices in music today, Miley's impact on pop culture is undeniable," the producers for iHeartRadio Music Awards, praised.

"Beyond her artistry, Miley's humanitarian work has made a profound impact. Through the Miley Cyrus Foundation, and the launch of Happy Hippie, she has been a powerful advocate for homeless and at-risk youth, especially teens facing housing insecurity," they concluded.

Past recipients of the Innovator Award include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Pharrell Williams, Bruno Mars, U2, Alicia Keys, and Lady Gaga.