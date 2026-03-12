Harrison Ford discloses his bedroom antics at age 83

Harrison Ford sometimes listens to his own movie soundtracks in the bedroom.

The Shrinking star, 83, made the revelation during his March 10 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when asked about the habit. “Of course I have,” he said with a laugh, though he didn’t specify which of his films he prefers for such occasions.

Advertisement

Ford, whose career includes projects like Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Blade Runner (1982), and Star Wars (1977), later joked about how movies can differ from expectations.

“I don’t have a favourite because I really love the making of a movie. That’s where I’m satisfied, when we’re making it,” he said on the show. “When you see it, it’s been all screwed up. When I did it, it was better than that.”

The actor returned to his legendary franchises in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

Ford’s risqué humour comes just after he publicly celebrated his wife, Calista Flockhart, 61, while accepting the 2026 SAG-AFTRA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The couple, married in June 2010 after eight years of dating, first met at the 59th Golden Globes in January 2002.