Brianna LaPaglia warns Ozempic users: 'You’re all gonna die'

Brianna LaPaglia is not a fan of the weight loss drug Ozempic.

“No tea, no shade, no hate, just some field research,” the 26-year-old influencer said in a clip posted on TikTok on Tuesday, March 10.

“Every single bitch I know is on Ozempic. People that do not need Ozempic. It’s like if I did Ozempic. Could I lose a couple? Surely. Do I need Ozempic? No!" she added.

The internet personality also gave a stern warning to those who use drugs without reason.

“You’re gonna die. You’re all gonna die," she ended her video.

Brianna's comments come weeks after she opened up about her own struggles with disordered eating.

“I had an anxiety-induced eating disorder, where I was always nauseous,” she said during an appearance on the Real Pod podcast in February.

“Anytime I ate something, I would throw up," added the social media star. “I would just avoid food at all costs because I knew that it would make me sick, or I was just so nauseous all the time [because of] my anxiety that I couldn’t eat.”