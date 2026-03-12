Brianna LaPaglia warns Ozempic users: 'You’re all gonna die'
Brianna LaPaglia shares her thoughts on Ozempic
Brianna LaPaglia is not a fan of the weight loss drug Ozempic.
“No tea, no shade, no hate, just some field research,” the 26-year-old influencer said in a clip posted on TikTok on Tuesday, March 10.
“Every single bitch I know is on Ozempic. People that do not need Ozempic. It’s like if I did Ozempic. Could I lose a couple? Surely. Do I need Ozempic? No!" she added.
The internet personality also gave a stern warning to those who use drugs without reason.
“You’re gonna die. You’re all gonna die," she ended her video.
Brianna's comments come weeks after she opened up about her own struggles with disordered eating.
“I had an anxiety-induced eating disorder, where I was always nauseous,” she said during an appearance on the Real Pod podcast in February.
“Anytime I ate something, I would throw up," added the social media star. “I would just avoid food at all costs because I knew that it would make me sick, or I was just so nauseous all the time [because of] my anxiety that I couldn’t eat.”
-
Jack Osbourne welcomes fifth child, a daughter named after Ozzy Osbourne
-
Egypt Sherrod says she may be having a ‘mid-life crisis’ as she opens up about life changes
-
Andrea Bocelli offers to introduce Timothée Chalamet to opera after his viral comments
-
Academy Awards 2026 adds more celebrities to presenter lineup
-
Nicole Kidman reveals 'savior film' she watches with daughters
-
Kylie Jenner reveals how fans 'harassed' her after Kylie Cosmetics launch
-
Rebecca Gayheart reveals why Eric Dane's AI voice was 'big moment' for him
-
Lord Sear, hiphop radio legend and Shade 45 host, dies at 53