Andrea Bocelli offers to introduce Timothée Chalamet to opera after his viral comments

Andrea Bocelli is responding to recent remarks from Timothée Chalamet about opera and ballet and has invited the actor to experience the art form firsthand.

The legendary Italian tenor said in a recent interview that he was “surprised” to hear the French-American actor make an offhanded comment suggesting that opera and ballet are art forms that “no one cares about.”

Advertisement

“I believe we often tend to keep our distance from what we have not yet truly encountered,” Bocelli told People Magazine. “Opera and ballet are art forms that have crossed centuries and continue to speak to the human heart, because they answer a deep need for beauty, truth, and emotion.”

“They are not arts of the past,” he added, “but living languages that can still move us, make us reflect and bring different generations together.”

Bocelli, who has sold more than 90 million records worldwide and is widely credited with bringing classical music to a broader audience, said he hopes Chalamet may one day reconsider his views.

“I am convinced that a sensitive performer like Timothée, who understands the power of emotions, may one day discover that opera and dance draw from that very same source,” he said. “Should he ever be curious, I would be happy to welcome him as a guest at one of my concerts.”

The singer is currently on his Romanza 30th anniversary tour, which runs through December 22.

Chalamet’s remarks came during a February town hall hosted by Variety and CNN alongside Matthew McConaughey while promoting his upcoming film Marty Supreme.

Discussing the future of movie theaters, Chalamet said he did not want to work in art forms that require campaigns to “keep this thing alive,” adding that “no one cares about this anymore,” before quickly clarifying, “All respect to the ballet and opera people out there.”

The comment drew laughter from the audience, and the actor later joked that he had “just lost 14 cents in viewership.”

Still, the remarks sparked criticism online, with performers across opera and ballet speaking out in defense of the art forms as the clip circulated during Chalamet’s Best Actor campaign ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards.

Among those responding was Charlie Puth, who wrote on X that even when an art form falls out of peak popularity, its influence continues to shape modern music and film.