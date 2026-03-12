Nicole Kidman reveals 'savior film' she watches with daughters

Nicole Kidman is sharing rare insights into her life with her daughters, Sunday and Faith.

During a recent chat on the Las Culturistas podcast aired on March 11, the Babygirl actress revealed one movie that she and her teen daughters watch when they need a little "lift" in life.

"My daughter and I...we watch Bridesmaids when we're feeling down, whenever we need a lift," Kidman, who welcomed her daughters with ex husband Keith Urban.

"We watch it, we recite it, we act it out and we do that in the kitchen," the doting mom noted, adding, "And that is our go-to savior film to pull us out of a funk."

Kidman is also mom to son Connor and daughter Bella, whom she shares with ex husband Tom Cruise.

The doting spoke about her daughters' future if she sees their onscreen career.

"I mean, I can't answer for them. The thing that we all know about children and when they become young women, don't answer for them," Kidman replied to People at the red carpet premiere of her new television series Scarpetta.

"Don't tell them who they are or what they are. They're there to tell you who they are. And so you would have to ask them," she added.