Rebecca Gayheart reveals why Eric Dane's AI voice was 'big moment' for him

Rebecca Gayheart is dishing on one of the "powerful" moments of Eric Dane during his final days, which left him "visibly emotional."

The late Grey's Anatomy actor, who passed away after an intense battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in February, started to face difficulty in his speech due to his health scare.

Advertisement

And to overcome it, Dane used an AI technology to recreate his voice.

Recalling the powerful moment, Gayheart told Variety, Dane “was really excited about it, because he was losing his voice, and it was becoming more difficult for him to communicate each and every day. So it became sort of urgent.”

Gayheart, who married Dane in 2003 and separated after 18 years of marriage, recounted, the late actor "was waiting anxiously to hear" his AI-generated voice

"When we got it," she shared, "it was a really big moment."

"It was a powerful moment," Gayheart continued, "We played it, and Eric became visibly emotional. And when I heard it, I cried. I think everyone in the room did.”

Gayheart further added, “He wanted to advocate for love and for the movement [around ALS] and so I’m there to do this for him. For a million people to get a voice to be able to communicate with their children or their loved ones or their caretakers or their doctors or in their job — this is a really huge movement.”