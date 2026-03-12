Kylie Jenner details family goals three years into relationship with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner has shared her thoughts on expanding her family and her ideal timeline for having “more kids.”

The 28-year-old reality star and business mogul, who shares daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, with ex Travis Scott, opened up on the topic on Wednesday during a new interview.

“In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids [and] enjoying my kids,” Jenner told Vanity Fair. “And then, I do want to have more kids.”



The talk about family planning comes as Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who began dating in 2023, have been keeping their relationship private.

However, during promotions for his film Marty Supreme, Chalamet also confirmed in February that marriage could be on the table, quipping, “Wow, that’s so personal… You’re gonna get me in trouble, man!”

Jenner has previously spoken about not having a strict plan or number in mind for her family, telling Hommegirls in 2023, “I think that whatever happens is meant to happen.”

The Kardashians star was also asked in the recent Vanity Fair interview about Chalamet’s public romantic gestures during awards season, at which Jenner became visibly flustered but admitted she found them “fun.”