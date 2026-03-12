Timothee Chalamet's 'no one cares' opera remark divides Hollywood insiders

Timothee Chalamet has sparked a debate after his viral "no one cares" opera and ballet remark.

The Dune star's controversial comments on opera and ballets have divided the Hollywood insiders, as some are saying it was "tone deaf" while other argues that his remark reflects on what the majority of American believes.

An industry insider told People, “A tone-deaf delivery. But what he said isn’t inaccurate.”

“Everyone thinks the comments were dumb. But his attitude on the press tour was very cocky, so this was the cherry on top of it.”

The source hinted that Chalamet's remark might impact his upcoming Oscar win, as he was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Marty Supreme.

“The Academy rewards humility. Not whatever he’s doing," the insider remarked.

A second industry publicist has called the celebrities' reaction to Chalamet's remark exaggerated.

“Timothée’s comments reflect what a vast majority of Americans already believe,” the insider told the outlet. “Those feigning outrage might start proving their support by posting a photo of the last ticket they actually bought to a ballet or opera performance.”

While other insiders slammed Chalamet's remark, as one spokesperson who works for A-list clients said, “Opera and ballet are the Olympics of the performing arts."

“There’s a reason film stars race to Broadway the moment they get the chance.”

The insider continued, "If actors could perform opera or ballet at that level, many would. It’s also a small industry. Timothée might want to remember the golden rule: if you don’t have something nice to say…”

The backlash started after Chalamet, at a CNN/Variety town hall with Matthew McConaughey back in February, said he has no plan to work in opera and ballet.

“I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though no one cares about this anymore,” he said.