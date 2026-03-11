News
Kate Winslet confirmed to star in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'
Kate Winslet was earlier rumoured to be cast in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'
By Hassan Sohail
March 11, 2026
Kate Winslet is now confirmed to join the Middle-earth saga in Andy Serkis' The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum after casting rumours earlier made rounds on the internet.
Her role currently is being kept under wraps. But sources told Deadline that the actress will play the female lead.
Serkis and Peter Jackson – the makers of the Gollum film – have been persuading the Titanic star to join the movie, which will be shot in New Zealand.
Winslet, meanwhile, is familiar with the country, having filmed 1994's Heavenly Creatures there.
