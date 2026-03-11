News

Interest shown in Dakota Johnson's religion after new ad

By The News Digital
March 11, 2026
Dakota Johnson has stunned fans with her latest Calvin Klein campaign, showcasing the brand's Spring 2026 collection. 

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress is wearing Calvin Klein products in the ad, and while some fans are praising her beauty, others are speculating about her religion.

Many are convinced she's Christian, while some think she might be Jewish. 

However, Dakota Johnson is not Jewish. Born to actors Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith in 1989, her family background is mostly European, with no known Jewish lineage.

Meanwhile, her sharp facial features, flawless skin, and neck once again sparked debate on whether she underwent plastic surgery or had some kind of procedure to attain this near-perfect look, which to many looked significantly different from her previous appearances. 

While there are no confirmed reports of the actress undergoing any procedure, experts have noted in recent years that she now has a noticeably sharper jawline, more projected chin, and a more defined, slender neck profile. 

