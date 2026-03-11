Kylie Jenner shares Hollywood is calling but reveals major issue with scripts

Kylie Jenner says she wants to do 'action movie'

Kylie Jenner, a reality star and fashion mogul, says she wants to make a debut in Hollywood. But her complaint is this: that she is not getting good scripts.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she says, “Nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 per cent want to do more."

Then the star shares the film genres she is eyeing for work. "I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”

So far, Jenner's career includes stints on her family's reality shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and later The Kardashians.

In addition, the 28-year-old has appeared in several cameos but has not had a major role in any film.

Kylie's ex-boyfriend shares rare details

Cody Simpson, who dated Jenner when she was 14 or 15, recently shared rare details of his relationship with the celebrity.

“Kylie and I met when I was probably 15. She may have been 14 or 15. She's a tiny bit younger than I am, but I think she and Kendall were interviewing people on the red carpet," he said on the We Need to Talk podcast.

It was the premiere of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse. Kendal and Kylie were interviewing celebrities on the red carpet.

Kendall and Kylie were “interviewing people on the Twilight premiere red carpet" because the pair were also shot to stardom due to their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

At the moment, Simpson recalled exchanging numbers with her, and their conversation began.

“I think I asked Kylie for a number there or something, like we exchanged numbers, and we started talking. It was young. I took her to the movies, and we dated for about a year, and I think we just bonded through being in these unique situations," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Simpson and Jenner dated for a year.