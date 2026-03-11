Bon Jovi film confirmed for production

Bon Jovi’s story is set to make it to the screens.

On Tuesday, editors at Deadline reported that executives at Universal Pictures had won a bidding war for the rights to make a biopic about the popular '80s rock group.

Actor/writer Cody Brotter is set to pen the script and will have access to Bon Jovi's music catalogue, including hits like 1986's You Give Love a Bad Name and Livin' on a Prayer, as well as to the band's front man, Jon Bon Jovi.

Casting details and the name of the director has been kept under wraps for now and neither have representatives for Bon Jovi have commented on the matter.

It's believed the film will revolve around Bon Jovi's formation in New Jersey in 1983, with the group currently consisting of singer Jon, keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, guitarists John Shanks and Phil X, percussionist Everett Bradley, and bassist Hugh McDonald.

However, it is pertinent to mention that there were two original members of the band, who were: late bassist Alec John Such and guitarist-songwriter Richie Sambora.

After Bon Jovi released their third studio album, Slippery When Wet, in August 1986, the shot to stardom and even went on a huge tour.

Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

They launched their sixteenth studio album, Forever, in June 2024, which was their first music project first since Jon underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022.

Previously, producers at Universal Pictures have released musical biopics and also have the rights to the upcoming biographical film about Michael Jackson, titled Michael, which is slated to hit theatres in April.