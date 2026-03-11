Benny Blanco reveals the ‘same thing’ he and Ed Sheeran ‘share’

Ed Sheeran and Benny Blanco love being an example for "normal dudes."

On the latest episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, Sheeran appeared as their guest.

At one point in the episode, Blanco's co-host Lil Dicky recalled the English singer being "the most normal person" in his early 20s.

"I feel like me and Ed share the same thing where it's like... there's a lot of guys that get big that you're like, 'Oh yeah that person should be,'" the 38-year-old, said, adding that they're noticeably "cool."

"I feel like both, especially me... you give the normal guy hope," the music producer said to Sheeran.

Then, co-host Kristin Batalucco — who's married to Lil Dicky, said that all three of them are "just a bunch of normal dudes."

Blanco agreed and said there are plenty of guys out there who are "so hot" and "can do all the stuff,” with Sheeran adding, "There's definitely the popular kid in school who's super, super attractive.”

"Yeah like Jacob Elordi or something... or like Chris Brown," Blanco mentioned. "Like there's so many guys who can do like crazy stuff."

Among men who can do "crazy stuff," Batalucco reminded everyone that Benson Boone could do a backflip. However, Lil Dicky (real name Dave Burd) said that he's "straddling like us."

"He's like, hot-funny looking," Blanco said of Boone.

Lil Dicky responded, "Yeah, I think he's almost hotter than funny looking."

Blanco concluded, "His body screams hot guy and his face is like, 'Oh, you can be one of the normal [guys]."