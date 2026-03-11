Benny Blanco clarifies his hygiene status: ‘I smell good’

Benny Blanco, in the inaugural episode of his Friends Keep Secrets podcast, had to address his hygiene habits, yet again.

Blanco unpacked his shower schedule and more in a conversation with Ed Sheeran, Lil Dicky (whose real name is David Andrew Burd) and wife Kristin Batalucco, in the latest episode of the podcast.

"Do you shower every day?" Blanco asked his frequent music collaborator Sheeran.

"Yeah, sometimes twice a day mostly twice a day actually," Sheeran replied.

"Really?" Blanco asked, rather shocked.

"I feel like I'm like you though I look like I don't smell good," Sheeran quipped, adding, "But actually you're the best-smelling person I know."

"I know, I smell good," Blanco said with a smile.

"And I never, like even if I don't shower..." he trailed off, before Batalucco gestured to Blanco and asked to smell his hands. Batalucco sniffed Blanco, and Burd said Blanco "always smells good."

"People used to say that I have a particular smell," Burd said of his own scent. "They said it's not good or bad. You have a smell. I found that so unnerving,"

"No sometimes you stink," Blanco replied. Batalucco then encouraged Sheeran to have a whiff of Burd and Blanco's belly buttons to compare the scent.

"That's like a bum hole," Sheeran said of Burd's belly button. "Can I have something that's going to take that smell away?"

Blanco added, "Mine smells just like nothing."

In the first episode of the podcast, which dropped on February 24, the music producer appeared to sit on Burd's couch with his dirty feet visible to the camera. The internet did not hold back on their opinions of Benny Blanco and his feet in the YouTube comments section.

One user wrote, "Good podcast, wash your feet benny and wash the floors."

Another added, "Those dawgs need to be hosed down."

"BENNY!!!!! THEM DIRTY ASS FEET I FREAKING ADORE YOU," one individual commented.