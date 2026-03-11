Nikki Garcia reflects on ‘crazy’ return to dating life after Artem Chigvinstev split

Nikki Garcia broke her silence on the chatter about her love life.

During a recent chat with US Weekly, the WWE star, who was speculated to be dating Philadelphia Eagles player Cooper DeJean, confessed that finding a partner in the spotlight is difficult.

While commenting about entering the dating era again after her divorce from Artem Chigvinstev in 2024, she said, "It’s been crazy.”

The professional wrestler dished that at times she feels "super confident” while other moments she feels like “such a girl” in her dating life.

“It’s difficult, because what I’ve realized is dating in the public eye, you can have, like, a date with someone, and then everyone’s like, ‘She’s with this person. They’ve been together forever,’” Garcia said of her and sister Brie's return to the WWE ring.

“Sometimes [I’m] like, ‘Can I just have fun and it just be fun?’” she added.

Garcia, who is also mom to five-year-old son Matteo, was said to be dating DeJean in fall 2025. The speculations were further ignited after Garcia was supporting the NFL player while wearing his jersey number in December.