Jennifer Lopez reveals why she's entering her 'happy era'

Jennifer Lopez opens up about bittersweet moment as twins prepare to leave

Jennifer Lopez is embracing the new era in her life as she feels "free" for the "first time."

The 56-year-old multihyphenate, who is mom to 18-year-old twins Emme and Max been through different stages and chapters in her life and she admitted that she is happy where she is currently in her life.

“I call it my ‘happy era,'" Lopez confessed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight on March 10.

And the reason behind her peace, Lopez said, is freedom.

She continued to explain, "Because for the first time in my life, I feel very free.”

“I feel very joyful. I'm very aware of things that I have learned along the way. I'm very grateful.I just wake up every day with a smile on my face, It's a different life now than it was a few years ago," the Atlas star added.

But one of the biggest changes in her life is yet to come, her kids are moving out for college this year.

“They leave in August,” she told the outlet. “I know, it's crazy.”

Lopez shared that she is "ready" for her kids going their way in life, but at the same time, it is "very emotional" for her.

“I found myself being very emotional about it. I've been writing their end of year letters… that you give to the seniors, and it's hitting you. It hits you in waves.”

The proud mom added, “All I want is for them to be happy and know that they always have a home. That's it, with Mama.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez shares her twins, Emme and Max with her ex husband Marc Anthony.