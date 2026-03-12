News
Pussycat Dolls trio announces new single and tour dates for ‘PCD Forever’ tour
Pussycat Dolls announce their reunion with a 53-date ‘PCD Forever’ tour
By H. Anjum
March 12, 2026
The Pussycat Dolls Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts, are making their return with a new single titled Club Song and their reunion will feature a global tour set for over three areas, like United States, Europe and the U.K.
The tour that is coming is part of their 53-date “PCD Forever” tour and the first leg of it will begin on June 5 at Palm Desert, CA’s Acrisure Arena.
Around September 9th the European leg will star, before hitting London on October 13th.
Check out the Dates Below:
NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
With Special Guest Lil’ Kim and Mya
- Jun 5 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
- Jun 6 – West Hollywood, CA – OUTLOUD Music Festival*^
- Jun 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Jun 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Jun 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Jun 13 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
- Jun 15 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Jun 18 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
- Jun 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- Jun 21 – Milwaukee, WI – North Stage at Summerfest Grounds*
- Jun 23 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Jun 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
- Jun 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
- Jun 28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
- Jun 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
- Jul 1 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Jul 3 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
- Jul 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Jul 8 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Jul 10 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
- Jul 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
- Jul 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Jul 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Jul 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Jul 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
- Jul 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Jul 22 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
- Jul 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- Jul 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Jul 26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Jul 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
- Jul 31 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
- Aug 1 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
*Festival Performance
^Without Lil’ Kim and Mya
- EUROPE + U.K. TOUR DATES:
- With Special Guest Lil’ Kim
- Sep 9 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
- Sep 10 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
- Sep 13 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal
- Sep 14 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
- Sep 16 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar
- Sep 18 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome
- Sep 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- Sep 21 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
- Sep 23 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
- Sep 26 – Dusseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome
- Sep 27 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
- Sep 29 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
- Sep 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
- Oct 2 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
- Oct 3 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena
- Oct 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- Oct 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
- Oct 9 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
- Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
- Oct 13 – London, UK – The O2
