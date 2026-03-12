Pussycat Dolls trio announces new single and tour dates for ‘PCD Forever’ tour

The Pussycat Dolls Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts, are making their return with a new single titled Club Song and their reunion will feature a global tour set for over three areas, like United States, Europe and the U.K.

The tour that is coming is part of their 53-date “PCD Forever” tour and the first leg of it will begin on June 5 at Palm Desert, CA’s Acrisure Arena.

Around September 9th the European leg will star, before hitting London on October 13th.

Check out the Dates Below:

NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

With Special Guest Lil’ Kim and Mya

Jun 5 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Jun 6 – West Hollywood, CA – OUTLOUD Music Festival*^

Jun 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Jun 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Jun 13 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Jun 15 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jun 18 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

Jun 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Jun 21 – Milwaukee, WI – North Stage at Summerfest Grounds*

Jun 23 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jun 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Jun 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Jun 28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Jun 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

Jul 1 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Jul 3 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Jul 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Jul 8 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Jul 10 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

Jul 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Jul 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Jul 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jul 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Jul 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Jul 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Jul 22 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater

Jul 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Jul 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Jul 26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Jul 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Jul 31 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Aug 1 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

*Festival Performance

^Without Lil’ Kim and Mya