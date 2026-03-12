News

Pussycat Dolls trio announces new single and tour dates for ‘PCD Forever’ tour

By H. Anjum
March 12, 2026
The Pussycat Dolls Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts, are making their return with a new single titled Club Song and their reunion will feature a global tour set for over three areas, like United States, Europe and the U.K.

The tour that is coming is part of their 53-date “PCD Forever” tour and the first leg of it will begin on June 5 at Palm Desert, CA’s Acrisure Arena.

Around September 9th the European leg will star, before hitting London on October 13th.

Check out the Dates Below:

NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

With Special Guest Lil’ Kim and Mya

  • Jun 5 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
  • Jun 6 – West Hollywood, CA – OUTLOUD Music Festival*^
  • Jun 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
  • Jun 10 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Jun 12 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Jun 13 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
  • Jun 15 – West Valley City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Jun 18 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater
  • Jun 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
  • Jun 21 – Milwaukee, WI – North Stage at Summerfest Grounds*
  • Jun 23 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Jun 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
  • Jun 27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
  • Jun 28 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
  • Jun 30 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater
  • Jul 1 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
  • Jul 3 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
  • Jul 6 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
  • Jul 8 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
  • Jul 10 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
  • Jul 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
  • Jul 12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Jul 14 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
  • Jul 15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
  • Jul 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
  • Jul 20 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
  • Jul 22 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater
  • Jul 24 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Jul 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Jul 26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
  • Jul 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
  • Jul 31 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
  • Aug 1 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

*Festival Performance

^Without Lil’ Kim and Mya

  • EUROPE + U.K. TOUR DATES:
  • With Special Guest Lil’ Kim
  • Sep 9 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
  • Sep 10 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum
  • Sep 13 – Luxembourg, LU – Rockhal
  • Sep 14 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
  • Sep 16 – Warsaw, PL – COS Torwar
  • Sep 18 – Antwerp, BE – AFAS Dome
  • Sep 19 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
  • Sep 21 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
  • Sep 23 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
  • Sep 26 – Dusseldorf, DE – PSD Bank Dome
  • Sep 27 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
  • Sep 29 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
  • Sep 30 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
  • Oct 2 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Arena
  • Oct 3 – Liverpool, UK – M&S Bank Arena
  • Oct 5 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena
  • Oct 7 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
  • Oct 9 – Newcastle, UK – Utilita Arena
  • Oct 10 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
  • Oct 13 – London, UK – The O2
