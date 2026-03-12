Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry’s life after love: ‘Patiently waiting for my bf’

Katy Perry has had her eyes set on Justin Trudeau for a while and from the moment she’s landed him a big change has been witnessed, a change that many are dubbing a ‘happy era’ of her life.

For those unversed, the singer-songwriter has wanted a permanent shift to her image ever since her romance with the former Prime Minister took off.

To show off just how compatible they are the singer even shared their chart, along with adorable little snaps of her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and also snaps of Trudeau.

According to a report by RadarOnline, a source reveals she’s “waited for this relationship with Justin and she wanted it” and because of that she’s now seeing her future in a different light.

“Every step forward has been Katy’s to make, “the source even claimed a few days ago. In terms of motivation, “she and Justin want to change the world for the better, and they want to do it together.”

And “by presenting themselves as a team, they can meet with the wealthiest people on the planet and raise money for the causes they want.” Plus Perry is said to be a “long-term thinker and she knows how bad it will look if things with Justin suddenly fall apart over something petty.” So “It speaks to the health of the relationship that they want to use their respective fame to conquer some big global problems,” the source said before signing off at the time.