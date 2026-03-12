Terrence Howard reveals A-list celebrity he dumped earlier in his career

Terrence Howard recently got candid and opened up about getting a chance to date Beyoncé.

Howard appeared on the recent episode of the PBD Podcast, where he sat with Patrick Bet-David and called to mind the earlier days of his career.

Advertisement

The 57-year-old American actor revealed to Bet-David that he could have ended up with Beyoncé, but Jay-Z was written in her destiny.

While touching on different topics, Bet-David talked about Hollywood’s high-profile couple, particularly the Cowboy Carter songstress and her husband Jay-Z, prompting Howard to share, “You know, I had a chance to date Beyoncé early on.”

“We had a conversation, you know, and I ended up talking to the other girl inside of, you know, Destiny [’s Child]. The girl with the blue eyes,” the Iron Man star said, refraining from mentioning which member.

For those unaware, the girls’ group Destiny’s Child came into existence in 1990, consisted of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, and LaTavia Roberson. The girls’ group is now considered an inactive group.

It is pertinent to mention that Howard is currently in a relationship with his ex-wife Miranda Pak, whom he was married to from 2013 to 2015.

The Brave One star has been married four times. His first marriage to Lori McCommas lasted from 1989 to 2003 and in 2005, he married her again but ended up getting divorced in 2007.

Terrence Howard’s third marriage was with Michelle Ghent from 2010 to 2013, while his fourth marriage was with Pak from 2013 to 2015.