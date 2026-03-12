Charlie Puth slams Timothée Chalamet for making 'insensitive opera remarks'

Charlie Puth has shared his opinion about lesser-appreciated art forms following Timothée Chalamet's comments regarding the popularity of ballet and opera.

For those unversed, the Marty Supreme actor recently sat down with Matthew McConaughey to discuss the future of acting.

During the conversation, Timothée said that “I don't want to be working in ballet or opera, or you know things where it's like 'hey, keep this thing alive,' even though it's like, no one cares about this anymore, all respect to the ballet and opera people out there.”

Following his insensitive statement, the Dune star faced criticism not only from ballet and opera artists but also from Hollywood celebrities.

Now, Charlie is the latest celebrity to criticize Timothee.

“I feel compelled to say that even when an art form isn't at the height of its popularity, traces of it still live on in the music and cinema that resonate with people today," the See You Again hitmaker penned on X.

Sharing his opinion about the old art forms, Charlie added, “The popular music we hear now simply wouldn't exist without the popular music that came before it centuries ago.”

Previously, Doja Cat, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Diana Warren criticized Timothee for his offensive comments.