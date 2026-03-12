Kat Dennings remembers Anton Yelchin on his 37th birthday
Kat Dennings paid tribute to her former co-star in an Instagram post
Kat Dennings took to Instagram to remembers Anton Yelchin on what would have been his 37th birthday.
Sharing throwback photos with the actor who died in a tragic incident in 2016, Dennings wrote in the caption, "happy birthday Antoosh"
Anton Yelchin and Kat Dennings were both rising stars when they worked together in "The Immaculate Conception of Little D."
Anton Yelchin, best known for playing the young Russian starship navigator Chekov in the rebooted series of "Star Trek" movies, was killed when accidentally crushed by his own car against a driveway wall.
The Russian-born Yelchin, 27, died after he apparently stepped out of his car in the steep driveway of his Los Angeles home and it rolled backwards.
Yelchin was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, the son of two figure skaters, and emigrated to the United States as an infant.
-
Southern Charm's Austen Kroll clears air on Salley Carson dating rumors
-
Leonardo DiCaprio’s private reality TV addiction comes to light
-
Pussycat Dolls trio announces new single and tour dates for ‘PCD Forever’ tour
-
Terrence Howard reveals A-list celebrity he dumped earlier in his career
-
Justin Trudeau & Katy Perry’s life after love: ‘Patiently waiting for my bf’
-
Miley Cyrus milestone return as ‘Hannah Montana’ promises something else
-
Charlie Puth slams Timothée Chalamet for making 'insensitive opera remarks'
-
Harrison Ford discloses his bedroom antics at age 83