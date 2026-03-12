Kat Dennings remembers Anton Yelchin on his 37th birthday

Kat Dennings took to Instagram to remembers Anton Yelchin on what would have been his 37th birthday.

Sharing throwback photos with the actor who died in a tragic incident in 2016, Dennings wrote in the caption, "happy birthday Antoosh"

Anton Yelchin and Kat Dennings were both rising stars when they worked together in "The Immaculate Conception of Little D."

Anton Yelchin, best known for playing the young Russian starship navigator Chekov in the rebooted series of "Star Trek" movies, was killed when accidentally crushed by his own car against a driveway wall.

The Russian-born Yelchin, 27, died after he apparently stepped out of his car in the steep driveway of his Los Angeles home and it rolled backwards.

Yelchin was born in St. Petersburg, Russia, the son of two figure skaters, and emigrated to the United States as an infant.