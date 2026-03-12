Nancy Guthrie update today: Expert say police may be ignoring major risk about the suspect

Nancy Guthrie suspect still on the loose, former FBI officer warns

Nancy Guthrie, the mom of Savannah, is still missing. She disappeared from her home nearly six weeks ago. Yet, the police are so far unable to produce a solid lead.



Now, a former FBI agent, Jennifer Coffinadaffer, has shared her observation, suggesting the authorities may be overlooking a detail of the case that “no one is talking about".

Advertisement

The expert sounded the alarm that the suspect, who is potentially a murderer, is still on the loose."

“Another point no one seems to be talking about: There is a kidnapper (at least 1) and a potential murderer (maybe more) on the streets,” she wrote.

Someone like the presumed abductor is a threat to the community who could hunt for his next target.

"Who will be their next target? Yes, this seems to be [a] very targeted abduction (like the Idaho murders), but you still have an individual(s) capable of extreme violence on the loose.”

Coffinader, who has nearly three decades of experience, added that she did not want to create panic but noted that the authorities must put all their energy into achieving what she said were two objectives.

“Finding Nancy alive was objective 1. Objective 2 was getting an abductor (and likely murderer) off the streets. Will this person(s) strike again? This is a big issue. Not trying to raise hysteria, just saying that protecting the community seems to be lost in the hubbub."

At the end, Coffinader presented a few thoughts to the Pima County Sheriff's Department on what they should do next.

“[Law enforcement] needs to have a brief presser just to let the public know if there are any more details they can offer so the public can assist in terms of vehicle/time parameters/any other important days to be aware of. The public is one of LE’s best tools when it comes to solving who took Nancy.”

Nancy was abducted from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1.