Nicole Kidman takes major decision post Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman just revealed a major life decision that she would be living in Nashville, Tennessee, following her divorce from Keith Urban.

Last September, it was shockingly revealed that the Australian actress and the country music star had split after 19 years of marriage, with their divorce finalising in January.

In an interview for Variety, Nicole confirmed she would continue to live, with her and Keith’s daughters, in Nashville, a place which is a major centre for the country music industry.

"Yes," she affirmed. "We have our life here. I'm part of the city and community for 20 years. It's my home,” the TV star further told the outlet.

Nicole received primary custody of Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, in the divorce settlement and insisted that she has been doing great since her break-up.

When asked if she was happy with how things turned out, Nicole answered: "I am, because I'm always going to be moving toward what's good. What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward."

The 58-year-old continued. "That's that. Everything else I don't discuss out of respect. I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Nicole shared that she has a lot of family travel plans in the near future.

"We're going to head to the Galápagos (Islands) and then hike Machu Picchu (in Peru). I took my sister, nieces, nephews, and loads of friends on a cruise. We met so many good people that we didn't know," she opened up while smiling.

It is pertinent to mention that the Paddington star is promoting her most recent TV series, Scarpetta, based on the book series of the same name by Patricia Cornwell, the drama is now streaming via Prime Video.

Nicole Kidman will also reprise the role of Gillian Owens in Practical Magic 2, a sequel to the 1998 classic, Practical Magic.