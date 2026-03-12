Southern Charm's Austen Kroll clears air on Salley Carson dating rumors

Southern Charm alum Austen Kroll has finally addressed the speculations that he is dating Salley Carson.

The 38-year-old reality star recently appeared on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show, where he revealed that things between him and Salley aren’t super serious.

“Salley and I are close, and she knows that when we got back from Mexico, it was like, ‘Hey, I’m still newly single and I need time,’ and it’s still kind of like that,” said Austen. “We’re just really good friends, to be totally honest.”

"Salley is obviously, like… she has done lots of interviews, making it seem like we’re actively hot and heavy, and it’s just not true," added the Trop Hop founder.

It is worth mentioning here that Austen and Salley were seen getting close in the latest season of Southern Charm.

During season 11 of the Bravo reality show, Salley said that he was looking for a “serious” romance, adding that Austen could be the guy for her “but not right now.”

“I think we have such a good friendship and we rely on each other a lot and we support each other a lot. I think we both like what we have right now,” she said.