Lauren Sanchez recalls tearful moment at wedding to Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez Bezos is opening up about an emotional moment on her wedding day.

The 56-year-old journalist, who tied the knot with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in June, talked about her special day with Extra as she promotes her second children’s book, The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea.

During the conversation, Lauren revealed that she and Jeff started crying at one point at their wedding.

Lauren shared, "We did tear up the dance floor. We had so much fun. It was really incredible being there with, you know, all of our kids, our family, our best friends, and we danced all night. It was really, really fun."

The author also shared more insights into her nuptials, revealing that her and Jeff's kids gave touching speeches on their big day.

"All of our kids gave speeches, mine and Jeff’s, and they were all so meaningful," Lauren shared, noting, "My daughter gave a speech during the ceremony, this was before we said our vows, and [I] started bawling. Like, I could not- I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh' right before the pictures."

"And so all of our kids gave these speeches and they were all extremely emotional and loving and I think they made the wedding what it was," she added.

For those unversed, Lauren is mom to 18-year-old daughter Ella and son Evan, 19, whom she welcomed with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. She also shares a 25-year-old son, Nikko, with ex-boyfriend Tony Gonzalez.