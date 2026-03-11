Candice Bergen shares her honest thoughts on turning 80

Candice Bergen is set to celebrate milestone birthday soon!

Before she turns 80, the Emmy-winning star admitted that she's struggling to wrap her head around it.

In an interview with AARP's Movies for Grownups, Candice revealed that the idea of turning 80 feels impossible to believe.

She said, "Oh God. Oy. I’m in denial."

Adding, "I’m just in total denial. I don’t even want to talk about it. Being 80 is just unfathomable to me."

"It doesn’t feel anything. You feel the same," Candice also noted. "you feel like you always felt. Except maybe you walk a little bit slower and more carefully, because you don’t want to fall. So stepping off a curb is a big event for me."

Besides "a few health issues," Candice revealed that she stays young by working out five days a week. She revealed that she goes to same trainer that worked with her late husband Marshall Rose.

Candice Bergen said, "I’ve known him for years, and he worked with my husband when he was ill, and he’s just very savvy and knows his stuff."

"It’s very little cardio; I barely break a sweat. I said today, ‘You’re just trying to keep me alive, right?’ It’s just to remember how to move stuff, keep your joints … to get the blood pumping a little bit," she added.

Looking forward, Candice desires to spend more time with her daughter and grandkids.

"They are the lights of my life. I love sitting on my couch watching movies with them. They call me Toto. They just came up with it, and now everyone in my family calls me Toto," Candice said.