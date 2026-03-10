Photo: Ryan Coogler explains why he had to travel far away to capture the essence of 'Creed'

Ryan Coogler has taken a trip down memory lane and recalled the lengths he went to in order to authentically capture the world of Creed.

In a recent confessional with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker opened up about the process of finding the right location for the film.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the quest for finding the perfect location brought him 3,000 miles away to Philadelphia.

In doing so, he also got the chance to learn every nook and corner of the city which helped him meticulously devise details.

He even confessed, “I have this fear of getting a place wrong.”

Coogler explained, “I don’t ever want somebody who’s from the place to be excited to go buy tickets to a movie, then sit down and say, ‘Oh, man, they got it wrong.’ That’s getting punched in the gut.”

Speaking of his debut movie Fruitvale Station, he claimed that after the movie’s release, he fell into a reflective loop.

“That movie was made by a person who didn’t totally understand how the world worked — like, straight up,” Coogler stated.

He also explained, “Playing football and going to school my whole life, I wasn’t studying all the factors that led to Oscar being executed on camera. I know more now — and it doesn’t make you optimistic.”