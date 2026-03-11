Jennifer Lopez opens up about bittersweet moment as twins prepare to leave

Jennifer Lopez is all set for her empty-nest period.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight published on March 10, the proud mom to twins, Emme and Max, opened up about the upcoming bittersweet moment of her 18-year-old kids leaving her home.

The 56-year-old actress revealed that she is "ready" for her teens to spread their wings but at the same time it makes her emotional.

“It is very emotional,” Lopez told the outlet. “I found myself being very emotional about it. I've been writing their end of year letters… that you give to the seniors, and it's hitting you. It hits you in waves.”

Though she is sad about Emme and Max moving out for their future, she just wants the best for her kids.

"All I want is for them to be happy and know that they always have a home. That's it, with Mama,” the proud mom added.

Until Emme and Max leave the nest, Lopez cherishes every moment with them.

"They tell me everything they think,” Lopez shared. “We have that kind of relationship. I always run things by them. I'm like, ‘Look at this. What do you think of this? What do you think of that?’”

And the twins also helped their mama during her Las Vegas residency performances. “We put together a little reel of this show, and I showed it to them, they're like, ‘That's really good, mom!’” she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez shares her twins, Emme and Max with her ex husband Marc Anthony.