







Photo: Tom Ellis expresses rare wish about former 'Tell Me Lies' co star

Tom Ellis has started a new chapter of his career following the new crime drama CIA and he handpicked the few co-stars that should accompany him in this new journey.

Advertisement

For those unversed, Tom Ellis played the role of Oliver, a sociopathic professor who started an ill-fated affair with his own student Bree, in Tell Me Lies series

While speaking to Us Weekly in a recent appearance, the 47-year-old actor credited the cast of Tell Me Lies for their amazing performance while struggling to make a choice, but counld not help choosing the one performer in particular.

"They're all so good," Ellis said about his former scene partners.

"But I think because of this season and the way this season is going, I'm really excited about the work that Spencer [House] is doing as Wrigley."

"He's so brilliant. I'd welcome him onto any set that I was working on because he's got so much to give," Ellis continued.

Furthermore, the actor reflected on the role played by his wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer,in preparing him for his new career challenges, particularly for his recent role in CIA.

"Tell Me Lies was practice for CIA. Tell Me Lies is basically what Colin does all the time," Ellis quipped.

"It's really weird going from a character on Lucifer who prided himself on never lying to now playing someone who basically exclusively deals in lying. Because of what Colin does and because of how long he's done it for, his sense of what reality is is probably a bit warped by now," he added.

Ellis opened up about his experience of playing the complex role of Collin Glass ,who knows what truths to reveal about himself, after potraying another morally grey character in Tell Me Lies.

"He chooses and hand picks what he tells people about himself. Sometimes you realize that that changes and you think about how reliable is this? How reliable is this source? But it's always about self preservation. For the CIA, they can't let anyone into their inner circle and so that's why it becomes a bit of a stumbling block for [Nick Gehlfuss'] Bill."