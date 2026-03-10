Photo: Sarah Jessica Parker 'terrified of' Chris Noth's potential revenge as feud continues

Sarah Jessica Parker reportedly has no plans to make amends with Chris Noth anytime so.

For those unversed, the professional and personal fallout between the duo followed Noth's controversial exit from the SATC sequel, And Just Like That, in 2021.

Advertisement

This came after allegations of sexual assault were leveled against him by two women. These claims were supported by Parker. However, he has continously denied these claims.

For further confirmation, Noth recently said about their rumoured estrangement in a recent podcast.

"We're not friends, I think that's pretty obvious," he said.

According to insiders privy to RadarOnline.com, the professional split was the final straw in an already deteriorating dynamic.

A source tipped, "Sarah Jessica hasn't spoken to Chris in years – things just got too ugly after they had to cut him from the show."

One insider even claimed that if Noth plots a revenge against Parker by mentioning her in a bombshell memoir, it would be no less than a nightmare for her.

The source added,"She knew he was still angry, but she never expected him to be so public about it. Now she's worrying about what he might do next."

"Chris knows all the drama that went on between her and Kim, and lots of other dirt that's never made it to the gossip mill," the source said about her fears related to her drama with Kim Cattrall.

"He could easily trade on that to get a big payday – there's still so much interest in the show, people would eat it up. It's very sad because they were once really close," they concluded.