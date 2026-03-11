Miley Cyrus slips back into Hannah Montana's wig for emotional reunion

Miley Cyrus is revisiting the iconic Hannah Montana role for the 20th anniversary special.

The first trailer of Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special has officially been released by Disney+

On March 10, fans received a glimpse of Cyrus,33, once again stepping into the iconic blonde wig and returning to the character that defined a generation of young viewers.

In the trailer, Cyrus walked through recreated sets from the original shows, including the halls of Miley Stewart's Seaview High School. The Flowers hitmaker admitted she she's "already getting emotional."

The special, featuring in-depth interview with Miley Cyrus, is hosted by Alex Cooper, who stated, "This show defined a generation."

It is pertinent to mention that the special has been filmed in front of a live audience and aims to celebrate the lasting impact of Hannah Montana series.

Speaking about the milestone in an earlier statement, Miley Cyrus said Hannah Montana "will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection."

"The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This 'Hannahversary' is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years," the singer added.