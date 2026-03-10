Miley Cyrus’ sister makes her hilarious demands clear ahead of her wedding: ‘I better be!’

Singer-songwriter and 90’s pop icon Miley Cyrus is on her way towards tying the knot with fiancé and drummer Maxx Morando, and amid all the chatter for what is to come, her family’s involvement is front and center.

In regards to which family members are the most excited over the idea of hosting one of her main events, it was her sister Noah Cyrus who chimed in with a lot of excitement.

The Q&A about her bachelorette party, was the top topic of intrigue and her sister sat down with Entertainment Tonight to spill the beans on it all.

When asked she exclaimed near instantly, “I hope so! But I don’t know,” before throwing in a little sibling-coated warning to her sister that says, “Whenever the time comes, I better be.”

What is pertinent to mention regarding Miley’s relationship with the drummer is that they have been a couple since 2021 and got engaged last December, in 2025.

Her wedding ring even turned the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere red carpet into a feast for her fan base who were just left gushing.

Around that same time she even sat alongside Good Morning America and addressed the engagement, saying, “He did good, didn’t he? I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation. But I had completely surrendered. I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised.”