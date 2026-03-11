Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift's role in his NFL comeback

Travis Kelce is opening up about the role his fiancee Taylor Swift, played in one of his major career decisions.

The Kansas City Chiefs recently revealed he is returning to NFL for another season instead of retiring.

And the Opalite singer has influenced Travis' decision as the athlete shared how she impacted his decision on the March 10 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“We share the same love for what we do,” he shared, noting, "fortunately, we've had this desire since we were kids in our selective professions.”

Taylor's work ethic is what actually inspired Travis to return as the chief for the 14th season of the game.

“It’s just amazing to see her keep going to the table,” Travis, who popped the question to the popstar in August, gushed.

“Keep finding new things to write about. Keep finding new melodies and things like that. And on top of that, still seeing her have that love and joy in what she does.”

Travis further confessed that Taylor's presence in his life is motivating as she is witnessing side by side with him what he is “going through” while he is “trying to figure out exactly what the future holds.”

“Something like that definitely motivates me to say, ‘You know what, I'm not done either. I still got some ideas in the back of my mind. I still got some juice left to play this game So without a doubt,' he added.